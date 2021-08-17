Shauna Lewis
ITV pits drama actors against reality stars in retro video game

The game, created by Uncommon, allows users to play as their favourite reality star or character from ITV.

ITV: game evokes classic 16-bit fighters
ITV’s “Drama vs. Reality” campaign has been given the interactive touch with its latest release – a desktop game that plays homage to mid-90s arcade games.

Created by Uncommon Creative Studio, the game follows on from ITV’s live-action ads this year, which have sought to advertise the range of drama and reality programmes available from the broadcaster. Directed by Oscar-winning director Tom Hooper, the campaign showcased a series of clashes between some of their most well-known stars.

Now, rather than watching conflict play out, viewers can kick, punch, and victory dance their way through battle. Including characters from the live-action ads, you can choose “Reality” and play as Ferne McCann or Bobby Norris from The Only Way Is Essex, or Kem Cetinay from Love Island.

On team “Drama”, users can play as Jason Watkins (Des), Richie Campbell (Grace), or Anna Friel (Marcella).

The game is available now on ITV.com. Twitch will also partner with ITV to livestream a series of game battles. It will be the first time the Amazon-owned streaming platform has partnered with a TV broadcaster.

Rave Growl led the design and illustration of the game, which pays homage to the 90s style through its 16-bit pixel animation. Richard Worton was the lead game developer.

Nils Leonard, co-founder of Uncommon, said: “Making a real game was next level for ITV. Gaming and advertising are a natural partnering that doesn’t get enough airtime.

More brands should be playing in this space connecting to millions through gaming experiences. We can’t wait for the Studio to make more of a mark in this world.”

