Simon Gwynn
Added 46 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

ITV plans ad campaign to get UK devouring vegetables

ITV is donating £2m of airtime to a TV ad campaign encouraging people to eat more vegetables.

Vegetables: campaign will aim to make them an inspiring choice
Vegetables: campaign will aim to make them an inspiring choice

The campaign, in association with the Veg Power fund, is scheduled to launch in January 2019 and will be created by ad agency Adam & Eve/DDB. It will aim to get viewers to see vegetables in a new light.

As part of its Feel Good initiative, which aims to inspire healthier diets and more exercise, ITV will donate £2m worth of airtime across its channels for the campaign.

Adam & Eve/DDB was approached by ITV and appointed without a pitch. The agency previously worked with ITV and mental health charity Calm on a campaign to raise awareness of male suicide.

Its production is being funded by an alliance of food retailers, including Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Lidl, Waitrose, Marks & Spencer and Iceland.

The Veg Power fund was established by TV chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall in a bid to tackle the rise in diet-related illnesses in the UK. According to Veg Power, 80% of adults and 95% of teenagers in the UK do not eat enough vegetables.  

Carolyn McCall, chief executive of ITV, said: "We know that the power of TV can be used to shape culture and this new advertising campaign will really amplify the message that we all need to eat more veg by broadcasting to millions of viewers during ITV’s biggest programmes.

Fearnley-Whittingstall added: "The world of veg is full of vibrant colours and exciting and diverse tastes and textures, and we want everyone - especially children - to love them more and eat them more.  If they do it will make a huge difference to the health of the nation and the lives of our kids."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
4 ways to innovate: Mars, Shell, Coca-Cola & DFS reveal

Promoted

October 04, 2018

4 ways to innovate: Mars, Shell, Coca-Cola & DFS reveal

MEDIA
How to make six seconds pay: the big impact of the small video

Promoted

October 04, 2018

How to make six seconds pay: the big impact of the small video

MEDIA
Hear judges' verdicts on Ocean's digital creative competition

Promoted

October 03, 2018

Hear judges' verdicts on Ocean's digital creative competition

How to make people pay attention to digital advertising

Promoted

October 03, 2018

How to make people pay attention to digital advertising