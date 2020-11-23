ITV predicts the end in climate-tackling campaign

ITV is showcasing its commitment to tackling climate change with a series of foreboding ads.

Created in-house by ITV Creative, “The shows we never want to make” brings to light some of the harsh realities of climate change to promote the brand’s commitment to reduce its carbon emissions to net zero by 2030.

While “This warming” shows a sweltering London (to the tune of the This Morning theme song), “Catastrophe Street” details the demise of Coronation Street with an apocalypse-esque storm.

A third ad also revamps Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway to become "Saturday Night Blown Away".

The campaign launched on Saturday (21 November) during I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! and invited viewers to measure their own carbon footprint via the ITV website.

“Climate change can be a tough subject to talk about,” Clare Phillips, director of social purpose at ITV, said.

“We wanted to bring its effects to life in a really relatable way, showing what some of our shows might look like if nothing changes; but climate crisis is not inevitable – we can all change how we live and how we work.”

Phillips continued: “ITV makes massive shows, but we’re committed to making our environmental footprint as small as possible, creating the biggest shows with the smallest footprint.”

Other targets for ITV include using 100% renewable energy, becoming a zero waste business and running a 100% sustainable supply chain before 2030.

Tony Pipes, executive creative director at ITV Creative, added: "It's easy to feel comfortable, especially when you are settling down in front of your favourite shows; but being comfortable won't stop a climate crisis.”

“By affecting these familiar brands, we showcase the impact this will have and hopefully drive everyone towards a carbon neutral future."