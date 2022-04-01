Shauna Lewis
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

ITV puts out call for young creatives to produce digital content

The successful applicants will receive backing of £25,000.

ITV: advertising and subscription-funded service ITVX will launch later this year
ITV: advertising and subscription-funded service ITVX will launch later this year

ITV has called on young creatives to pitch ideas for the brand’s social media, backing them with a £25,000 budget.

The broadcaster's marketing team will select ideas related to mental health, diversity and inclusion, with its BluePrint Network collaborating with creatives between the ages of 16 and 34 to produce the content.

Applicants can pitch either in person or virtually.

The initiative also marks an opportunity to create content for ITVX, the network’s advertising and subscription-funded platform, which launches later this year.

Ed Jones, digital executive producer, said: “This will be content by the audience, for the audience, with inclusivity at its very core. Whether it's a 'blueprint' of an idea or the finished article, this is an opportunity to get involved.”

The scheme is an opportunity to work with content producers that fall within the target demographic for ITVX.

Jaine Sykes, head of digital content and viewer engagement, said the initiative followed on from the success of an internal scheme last year, where those with digital expertise pitched an idea. It resulted in several projects, including “MyPride – a letter to my 14-year-old self”.

She said: “Following the success of that scheme, I’m delighted we’re able to extend it out to the wider creative community and excited about all the talented creators we’ll be working with.”

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a member

What is Campaign AI?

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How a hotel business grew by 50% during the pandemic

How a hotel business grew by 50% during the pandemic

Promoted

Added 30 hours ago
Watch: Behind the scenes at FleishmanHillard

Watch: Behind the scenes at FleishmanHillard

Promoted

March 30, 2022
NetApp’s James Whitemore on authenticity in marketing

NetApp’s James Whitemore on authenticity in marketing

Promoted

March 30, 2022
AGENCY
"We want people's time at FleishmanHillard to be career-defining"

"We want people's time at FleishmanHillard to be career-defining"

Promoted

March 30, 2022