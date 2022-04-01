ITV puts out call for young creatives to produce digital content

ITV has called on young creatives to pitch ideas for the brand’s social media, backing them with a £25,000 budget.

The broadcaster's marketing team will select ideas related to mental health, diversity and inclusion, with its BluePrint Network collaborating with creatives between the ages of 16 and 34 to produce the content.

Applicants can pitch either in person or virtually.

The initiative also marks an opportunity to create content for ITVX, the network’s advertising and subscription-funded platform, which launches later this year.

Ed Jones, digital executive producer, said: “This will be content by the audience, for the audience, with inclusivity at its very core. Whether it's a 'blueprint' of an idea or the finished article, this is an opportunity to get involved.”

The scheme is an opportunity to work with content producers that fall within the target demographic for ITVX.

Jaine Sykes, head of digital content and viewer engagement, said the initiative followed on from the success of an internal scheme last year, where those with digital expertise pitched an idea. It resulted in several projects, including “MyPride – a letter to my 14-year-old self”.

She said: “Following the success of that scheme, I’m delighted we’re able to extend it out to the wider creative community and excited about all the talented creators we’ll be working with.”