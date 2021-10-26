ITV remixes shows for ads promoting sustainable changes

ITV has remixed popular shows including Love Island and The Masked Singer for an ad campaign to mark Cop26 and encourage viewers to make sustainable changes.

"Little changes big impact", produced by ITV Creative, aims to show that if everyone makes little changes in their day-to-day lives, this will add up to a big impact on the planet.

The Masked Singer and Love Island appear in the campaign, which launched last night (25 October) on ITV during Coronation Street, with a popular moment altered to become a surprise sustainable swap reveal.

The work invites viewers to find out more about ITV's Net Zero strategy and learn about the simple swaps they can take to lessen their environmental impact at a dedicated website, which contains sustainability tips and points audiences to WWF's carbon calculator tool.

The campaign is one part of ITV's Climate Action Week, launching on 1 November. The channel will see a climate action focus across editorial, marketing and commercial throughout the week, inspiring everyone to take action.

Green themes will be seen in a range of programming during Climate Action Week, including topical new commissions, coverage on ITV's live daytime shows, news, current affairs and quizzes.

ITV will further its environmental goals through commercial partnerships under its sustainable partnership brand, ITV Home Planet, including with eBay being the official sponsor of Climate Action Week, as well as campaigns from Polestar and Severn Trent Water.

An internal plan at ITV has been set to ensure it meets its goal of net zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2030. In addition, ITV requires all its produced and commissioned productions to be certified by Albert – Bafta's environmental organisation focused on reducing the waste and carbon footprint of the TV and film production industry.

Tony Pipes, executive creative director of ITV Creative, said: "Everyone wants to do their bit in trying to help the planet, but it can be overwhelming and guilt-inducing. With these ads we hope to engage viewers shoulder to shoulder with a light-hearted tone and our recognisable content as an easy springboard to doing simple things that can make a big change."

Susie Braun, director of social purpose at ITV, added: "These playful ads show that talking about sustainable behaviour doesn't have to be dry or worthy – and that making a change to help the planet can be something small. If we all do it, it will have a big impact. We hope these ads, alongside the huge range of ITV's Climate Action Week editorial content, will help ITV play our part in making a difference as the world comes together for Cop26."

Previously, ITV's 2020 campaign, "The shows we never want to make" by ITV Creative, encouraged 1.3 million people to consider their carbon footprint.