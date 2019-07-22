ITV to roll out TV idents created by student artists

ITV will be showcasing a number of art students over the next five weeks with a new batch of idents going on air for the next phase of its "ITV creates" project.

"ITV creates" was launched in December 2018. The project has already seen the broadcaster ditch the convention of featuring the same on-screen identity, instead running different idents every week this year, each created by selected artists from an array of backgrounds.

The latest phase was devised to celebrate young, upcoming talent by inviting them to submit their ideas and designs, which would then be filmed by ITV Creative. The winning candidates' idents will appear on air every week for the next five weeks.

When "ITV creates" kicked off, ITV approached the art departments of universities across the UK, while it also presented the brief to an audience of creatives at the Goodstuff Media Showcase.

Students and young creatives were invited to come up with ideas or to customise the ITV logo, with the winning concepts to be produced as idents.

Starting today (22 July), the work of Emily Downing and Olivia Weston, junior creatives at Saatchi & Saatchi, will go live. The ident uses hands painted with henna flowers to symbolise an offering of happiness and joy.

Next week, an ident depicting the flow of electricity will launch that was created by Brandon Saunders, an art student at Newcastle University.

The week commencing 5 August will feature work created by a group of fine arts students from the Arts University Bournemouth, while student Ash Kayser's concept will run from 12 August. In the final week, young artist Erin Taylor's ident will go live.

Tony Pipes, executive creative director at ITV Creative, said: "For me, the chance to showcase new and emerging talent within 'ITV creates' was always one of the most exciting parts of this initiative. As a channel, we are always searching for fresh voices and new creative, and the quality of the work produced by these young artists and creators shows why.

"I'm glad ITV Creative could be a partner in sharing the power, diversity and richness of the UK's young creative community with our audience. I can't wait to see what they do next."