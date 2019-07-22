Ben Bold
Added 34 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

ITV to roll out TV idents created by student artists

Initiative has seen broadcaster run different ident every week this year.

ITV: idents created by art students
ITV: idents created by art students

ITV will be showcasing a number of art students over the next five weeks with a new batch of idents going on air for the next phase of its "ITV creates" project.

"ITV creates" was launched in December 2018. The project has already seen the broadcaster ditch the convention of featuring the same on-screen identity, instead running different idents every week this year, each created by selected artists from an array of backgrounds.

The latest phase was devised to celebrate young, upcoming talent by inviting them to submit their ideas and designs, which would then be filmed by ITV Creative. The winning candidates' idents will appear on air every week for the next five weeks.

When "ITV creates" kicked off, ITV approached the art departments of universities across the UK, while it also presented the brief to an audience of creatives at the Goodstuff Media Showcase.

Students and young creatives were invited to come up with ideas or to customise the ITV logo, with the winning concepts to be produced as idents.

Starting today (22 July), the work of Emily Downing and Olivia Weston, junior creatives at Saatchi & Saatchi, will go live. The ident uses hands painted with henna flowers to symbolise an offering of happiness and joy.

Next week, an ident depicting the flow of electricity will launch that was created by Brandon Saunders, an art student at Newcastle University.

The week commencing 5 August will feature work created by a group of fine arts students from the Arts University Bournemouth, while student Ash Kayser's concept will run from 12 August. In the final week, young artist Erin Taylor's ident will go live.

Tony Pipes, executive creative director at ITV Creative, said: "For me, the chance to showcase new and emerging talent within 'ITV creates' was always one of the most exciting parts of this initiative. As a channel, we are always searching for fresh voices and new creative, and the quality of the work produced by these young artists and creators shows why.

"I'm glad ITV Creative could be a partner in sharing the power, diversity and richness of the UK's young creative community with our audience. I can't wait to see what they do next."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Shrewd planning sets gold standard

Shrewd planning sets gold standard

Promoted

Added 40 hours ago
MEDIA
Thinkbox TV Planning: the film of the awards afternoon

Thinkbox TV Planning: the film of the awards afternoon

Promoted

July 17, 2019
How Facebook helped Sigrid top the charts

How Facebook helped Sigrid top the charts

Promoted

July 16, 2019
Why Trainline's latest ad is just the ticket

Why Trainline's latest ad is just the ticket

Promoted

July 16, 2019