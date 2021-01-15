ITV to run 'stay at home' message in every ad break

Every ad break on the main ITV channel will feature new bumper and continuity messages urging viewers to "Stay at home" and "Stay in touch" as of today (Friday).

The "Stay in touch" aspect echoes the message of the latest stage of ITV’s "Britain get talking" mental-health awareness campaign, which went live earlier this month.

The graphics, by ITV Creative, hit the air 11 days after the prime minister, Boris Johnson, announced a third national lockdown to bring the coronavirus pandemic under control.

The messages will also be shown on other ITV channels including its on-demand service ITV Hub.

Clare Phillips, director of social purpose at ITV, said: “Staying at home is critical for our physical health in stopping the spread of coronavirus, but staying in touch during lockdown is essential for our mental health.”

The broadcaster ran some more elaborate "stay home" messaging in the first national coronavirus lockdown in April 2020.

Two 30-second spots, "Stay at home lads" and "Don’t be a Nick head", lambasted the type of people who break lockdown rules. They were produced by in-house team ITV Creative for youth channel ITV2.