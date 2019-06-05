ITV scraps late booking fees for second year

ITV has scrapped late booking penalties across all of its channels until the end of July for a second year as it expects a 20% year-on-year decline in ad revenues this month.

In a note to media agencies and brands, Kelly Williams, managing director for commercial at ITV, explained that the move would help brands "benefit from greater flexibility than ever before".

Any advertisers that have already paid late charges will be reimbursed in full, the email said. Campaign understands that 15-20% of ads are booked within eight weeks of being aired. ITV takes in more than £100m a month in advertising revenue, with the total in the first three months of 2019 standing at £417m.

Williams added: "We hope you see this as a great opportunity for all of your brands to invest across these months or indeed increase their current investment to supercharge sales in a trusted, brand-safe, fraud-free environment."

Last year, ITV dropped fees across April and May, but this year it is coinciding the move with the fifth series of Love Island, which will also run until the end of July. Love Island has been a success for ITV, having attracted a record-breaking 3.3 million viewers for the first episode this year.

In a trading statement that ITV issued last month, it forecast that ad revenue will be down 20% year on year in June after "an exceptionally strong June 2018" that was up 22% compared with the same period in 2017 because of the Fifa World Cup.