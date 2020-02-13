ITV searches for Corrie sponsor as it ends eight-year relationship with Comparethemarket

ITV is on the hunt for a sponsor for Coronation Street, marking the end of its partnership with Comparethemarket.com in November.

The soap opera is offering an on- and off-air sponsorship package that will include broadcast, online, mobile and licensing elements. It will also include activity around Corrie’s 60th anniversary towards the end of the year.

Corrie, produced by ITV Studios, airs six times a week and pulls in an average audience of 6.9 million viewers for each episode, according to ITV.

Simon Daglish, deputy managing director for commercial at ITV, said the broadcaster is looking for "an ambitious brand to connect with the cultural phenomena that is Coronation Street".

Comparethemarket became the third-ever sponsor for the programme in 2012 after furnitrue brand Harveys and Cadbury. At the time, Campaign reported that the deal with Comparethemarket was worth £30m over the year and that the price-comparison site had signed up for three years.

Mark Vile, chief marketing officer at Comparethemarket, said: "Bringing together our iconic meerkats with Britain’s most iconic street has helped the Comparethemarket.com brand become a prominent part of popular culture.

"The partnership allowed us the creative licence to bring the meerkats to life in a unique way, from singing with Gary Barlow on the cobbles to reimagining the soap with Kovonation Street – and we’ve had some fun along the way.

"ITV continues to be a valued partner for Comparethemarket.com, as we continue to look at new and exciting ways to connect with our customers."