ITV seeks most emotionally engaging ad for Euros 2020

ITV is offering a free TV ad spot during the UEFA Euro 2020 football tournament final to the most emotionally engaging ad.

The broadcaster has partnered System1, an ad testing agency, to launch the contest. System1 will pick the five most emotionally engaging ads from all entries and then a panel of ITV viewers will select the one they find most entertaining.

Brands and agencies can submit an ad that is between 30 and 120 seconds long and airs on ITV for the first time during the build up to the Euros and during the tournament.

At the broadcaster’s Palooza, its annual showcase for advertisers, in November ITV called for standout ads worthy of the Super Bowl. Simon Daglish, group commercial director, called on the industry to join ITV in a "mission to improve creativity in advertising" and "make your brand part of culture".

Big cultural moments matter for advertisers because "the more precise you are, the more culturally invisible you become", he added.

Brands and agencies can register their interest from 1 February. The deadline for entries is 26 June. The winner will be announced on 10 July and the ad will air on 12 July.

The Euro 2020 final, which takes place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday 12 July, will be broadcast jointly by the BBC and ITV. Wembley will also host the semi-finals and several other matches of the tournament, which will take place across Europe for the first time.

Kate Waters, director of client strategy and planning at ITV, said: "We always want to ensure advertising is as entertaining and as relevant as it can be. This competition is a small step to help make that happen.

"System1 is the perfect research partner for ITV as we begin our search for the brand that has the ambition, vision and creativity to produce an ad that will be at the forefront of one of 2020’s largest live sporting event greatest cultural moments."