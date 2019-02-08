ITV signs up Dunelm to sponsor This Morning

Dunelm will sponsor ITV’s This Morning in a year-long deal beginning on 1 March.

The agreement will include broadcast idents, licensing, digital activity and branded content collaborations. Dunelm will create a This Morning hub on its site featuring content, product listings and competitions.

Dunelm will also sponsor This Morning Live, a homes, shopping and lifestyle event at the NEC in Birmingham in May.

The partnership was negotiated by Goodstuff Communications and the idents will be created by MullenLowe.

Leonie Foster, chief customer and digital officer at Dunelm, said: "We are really proud to partner with This Morning. The show’s values to be inclusive and welcoming to everyone with its broad range of content are completely aligned with the Dunelm brand values. We love welcoming everyone into our stores and website, and have the range to help all our customers have a home they love.

"The partnership will allow us to reach our existing customers and we’re also looking forward to welcoming a whole new audience into Dunelm via This Morning’s hugely engaged following."

It is the second ITV partnership for Dunelm in six months, following the launch of the broadcaster’s first ad-funded dating and home makeover series, Back to Mine, which ran for six weeks in the autumn.

Dunelms succeeds The Entertainer, which sponsored the show as part of its Christmas campaign – but This Morning is currently without a sponsor.

Previous brand partners for the programme have included Nivea, Pedigree and Dolmio.