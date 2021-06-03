Sara Nelson
ITV signs up Sainsbury's, VW and Ribena for sustainability-themed ad break

Initiative marks World Environment Day.

ITV break: will feature messages from Sainsbury's, Ribena, Inch's and VW
ITV break: will feature messages from Sainsbury's, Ribena, Inch's and VW

ITV will mark World Environment Day tomorrow (4 June) with a sustainability-themed ad break takeover to encourage viewers to reduce their carbon footprint at home. 

Viewers will see ads from Volkswagen, Sainsbury’s, Inch’s Cider and Ribena, all of which will unveil their own sustainability pledges to help the environment. 

Before each ad, viewers will see a 10-second animated pledge depicting a green scene featuring the brand's logo and their sustainability pledge.

These include Ribena reducing its impact on the environment with bottles that are 100% recyclable and made from recycled plastic, and Inch’s Cider using apples that are closest to its mill, and converting apple waste into green energy. 

The takeover is in association with ITV Home Planet, described by the broadcaster as "an initiative for sustainable brands to partner with ITV and encourage our viewers to make easy wins for the environment by reducing their carbon footprint at home". It will launch during tomorrow night's Coronation Street in the 21.15 break on ITV and STV.

Mark Trinder, director of commercial sales and partnerships, ITV, said: “We’re really excited to use the power of TV to mark World Environment Day and bring together like-minded brands to inform our viewers of four positive actions being made for the environment and how they can help at home.”

