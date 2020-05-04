Emmet McGonagle
ITV taps Jonathan Ross, Iain Stirling and Sally Dynevor to highlight loneliness

Campaign is part of broadcaster's 'Britain get talking' initiative.

ITV: ad features TV personalities
ITV has enlisted a series of TV personalities including Jonathan Ross, Sally Dynevor and (the now cancelledLove Island narrator Iain Stirling to encourage people to get in touch with loved ones who may be lacking in social interaction in the current climate. 

It is part of the broadcaster's "Britain get talking" campaign by Uncommon Creative Studio and aims to tackle loneliness. The film debuts today (4 May) after the first episode of new drama Isolation Stories starring Sheridan Smith. 

The work is made in collaboration with the government’s "#Let’sTalkLoneliness" campaign. Culture secretary Oliver Dowden said: "Coronavirus and social distancing have forced us to confront loneliness like never before, so we must take time to talk about the issue. 

"We are working alongside ITV as part of our '#Let'sTalkLoneliness' campaign to encourage people to recognise the signs of loneliness and tackle the stigma associated with it. This will help make sure no-one feels lonely in the weeks ahead."

ITV first launched "Britain get talking" in October 2019 to showcase the crucial role of social interaction in improving mental well-being. 

"Physical isolation doesn’t have to mean social isolation," Clare Phillips, director of social purpose at ITV, said. "The ‘Britain get talking’ campaign reminds us to reach out and talk to each other. It’s so important to pick up the phone to your parents, grandparents, friends or anyone vulnerable to check up on them and ask if they are OK.

"We might be apart during this time, but it’s important to remember we’re not alone."

