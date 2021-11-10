Arvind Hickman
ITV on target to break ad revenue record

The broadcaster reported huge rises in revenue across business lines in Q3.

ITV: in the nine months to September, it reported a 30% rise in ad revenue

ITV is on track to report its highest ever annual advertising revenue, following a strong Q3 performance.

The broadcaster reported a huge lift in ad revenue in July, when it covered England’s march to the final of the Euro 2020 football tournament.

In the nine months to September, total revenue increased year on year by 28% to £2.38bn, including a 30% rise in advertising revenue to £1.35bn. Revenue was also up 8% compared with the first nine months of 2019, which indicates it has bettered pre-Covid levels.

ITV Studios, its production arm, grew revenue by 32% to £1.19bn in the same period.

ITV’s advertising revenue for Q3 was up by 32% on 2020, with strong increases in July (up 68% year on year), August (up 24%) and September (up 16%). The company predicts Q4 growth will be between 11% to 13% up on 2020.

ITV has also made solid progress growing its AVOD platform, ITV Hub, with revenue up by 54% in the first nine months year on year. It also reported a 39% increase in online viewing and a 22% rise in monthly active users to 9.6 million.

The revenue growth doesn’t reflect total viewing hours across ITV’s channels. This was down 5% in the first nine months of 2021 compared with the same period in 2020, a year in which there were huge rises in TV viewing due to lockdowns. 

ITV chief executive Carolyn McCall said: “With the combination of broadcast and ITV Hub’s mass simultaneous reach, our brand-safe, addressable advertising product and the strong economy, 2021 looks set to have the highest advertising revenue in ITV’s history, despite the lockdown in Q1. 

“Today’s results further illustrate that ITV has successfully completed the first phase of its 'More Than TV' strategy and is accelerating the second phase of digital transformation as we evolve our products, user experiences and ways of working.”

