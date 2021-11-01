ITV teams up with eBay, Nationwide and more for Climate Action Week

ITV has linked up with eBay, Nationwide and other brands as part of a week promoting changes consumers can make in their lives to lessen damage to the environment.

In the broadcaster’s latest move to address environmental sustainability, it is launching “Climate Action Week”, starting today (1 November) to coincide with COP26.

Over the next seven days, eBay is sponsoring the week's action and will run idents on the channel to highlight how the auction site offers customers a chance to be more sustainable by selling unwanted items or buying cast-off products.

A Nationwide-funded three-part series called Save Money: My Beautiful Green Home shows how families can renovate and retrofit their homes to be more eco-friendly, will air its final episode during the week.

Meanwhile, electric car maker Polestar and water company Severn Trent will debut new ad campaigns.

A 60-second TV spot from electric car brand Polestar, which will run during Joanna Lumley and the Human Swan, will be introduced as being part of sustainability initiative ITV Home Planet via bespoke voiceover.

Severn Trent ads will appear across ITV Central and feature weatherman Des Coleman, who will encourage people to save water at home and take part in tree planting.

All brands participating are doing so as part of the ITV Home Planet initiative, a partnership with brands that have sustainable products and services to showcase the small changes audiences can make to live more sustainably.

Advertisers will be able to tailor their campaigns running on ITV Hub, the online video-on-demand service, to fit in with its sustainability programming thanks to a new product card launching on ITV’s Planet V, which allows clients to directly monitor their campaigns.

From November, ITV will also be including “climate conscious” audience segments as part of its Planet V targeting suite, which will help brands looking to align their work more closely to this group.

Jason Spencer, ITV business development director, said the partnership with brands complemented the sustainabilty-themed show on offer over the next week.

He continued: “The launch of ITV Climate Action Week has given us a fantastic opportunity to take to brands to work with us on highlighting the importance of climate change to our viewers’ lives.

"Our partners for this new initiative all share a strategic synergy with the overarching channel comms strategy to help our audience make simple behavioural swaps and are a great fit to complement our week of dedicated programming and activity.”

Last week, ITV launched remixed versions of some of its popular shows including Love Island and The Masked Singer for an ad campaign to mark COP26.