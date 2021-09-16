ITV teams up with EE to open mobile store on Coronation Street

EE’s latest store opening will be in one of the most famous fictional locations in the UK – ITV's Coronation Street.

The mobile brand's product placement partnership with broadcaster ITV will also see EE employees and shopping bags integrated into episodes of the iconic British soap, set in Weatherfield.

The shop will initially be hidden behind an EE-branded hoarding from 20th September, as the new shopfront is fitted out, with the EE facade unveiled later this year.

Mark Trinder, director of commercial sales and partnerships at ITV said: “The shopfronts in Coronation Street are the pinnacle of product placement on British TV and I’m thrilled to have EE’s newest retail store on the cobbles. While we can’t see the full shopfront on-screen just yet, the team are working hard to build it for the ‘opening’ later this year.”

Pete Jeavons, marketing communications director at EE, added: “Our retail stores are recognisable on high streets and in communities across the country, offering personal, local service and the best possible customer experience.

"In fact, 95% of the population is within a 20-minute drive of an EE store. So, it’s with great pleasure that we announce our latest store opening, this time at the heart of one of the most iconic communities on TV – Coronation Street."

First broadcast in 1960, Coronation Street is the longest-running soap on British TV and the most watched in the country.

Laura Wade, vice-president, EMEA content and innovation at media agency Essence, said: “We’re proud to have negotiated and managed this deal for these two iconic British brands – bringing a recognisable high street EE store to our favourite street.”

EE’s relationship with Coronation Street goes back to the network’s launch ad spot, which saw Kevin Bacon name-check the Rover’s Return pub and its regular, Ken Barlow in 2011.