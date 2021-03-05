Omar Oakes
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

ITV 'to top six figures' for ads in Harry and Meghan interview

The 'tell-all' interview with Oprah Winfrey is being sold as a 'special buy'.

Duke and Duchess: ITV is set to air their interview with Oprah Winfrey (Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty)
Duke and Duchess: ITV is set to air their interview with Oprah Winfrey (Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty)

ITV can expect to earn up to £120,000 for 30-second ads during its highly anticipated broadcast of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey on Monday evening.

The UK’s biggest commercial broadcaster bought the rights to the 90-minute broadcast, billed as a “tell-all” by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for a reported £1m.

Media-buyer estimates disclosed privately to Campaign suggest ITV could bring in between £100,000 and £120,000 for 30-second spots if the show hits key audience ratings.

On Friday, ITV was offering spot prices for an initial £70,000, according to a media agency executive. However, advertisers would be expected to pay more if the show reaches a sufficient number of people aged 16 and over, and households with children.

One agency buyer said the figures could rise higher still, depending on how much national media interest there is in the interview this weekend.

The buyer said: “It’s being sold as a ‘special premium buy’ and it could become even more expensive over the weekend if the Sunday papers are all over it.

“We expect this will be significantly more than what ITV gets for 30-second spots during Coronation Street and Emmerdale, but it’s not an exact like-for-like comparison.”

On behalf of brands, media buyers will generally purchase TV advertising in the UK across different channels and programmes – as opposed to individual shows – in order to ensure the spot is seen by a target audience. 

As well as generating an ad revenue bump, ITV can expect the broadcast to draw more views on catch-up TV via its streaming platform ITV Hub. 

CBS will air the interivew first on Sunday evening in the US and ViacomCBS has sold the international broadcast rights. ViacomCBS owns Channel 5. 

ITV declined to comment.   

 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

The International Media Consumption Report 2021

The International Media Consumption Report 2021

Promoted

Added 33 hours ago
How to make YouTube work for your brand

How to make YouTube work for your brand

Promoted

February 26, 2021
How Braze helped the restaurant delivery brand serve up and scale during Covid

How Braze helped the restaurant delivery brand serve up and scale during Covid

Promoted

February 26, 2021
How small businesses turn creative ideas into big returns on TikTok

How small businesses turn creative ideas into big returns on TikTok

Promoted

February 25, 2021