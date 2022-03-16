ITV urges advertisers to support Concert for Ukraine fundraiser

ITV has teamed up with media group Global to host Concert for Ukraine – a live and televised show sponsored by Marks & Spencer, from which all proceeds will go to the Disasters Emergency Committee.

The two-hour event will take place on 29 March and will feature a yet-to-be-finalised line-up of presenters and musicians, with details to be revealed over the coming days.

The concert will be broadcast across ITV, STV, ITV Hub and STV Player. Livewire Pictures will produce the show, Global is on board as media partner and M&S will be headline sponsor.

All sponsorship and ad revenue, from across prime-time linear and simulcast, will be donated to the DEC, with ITV saying it expects to raise more than £3m. However, it is thought the organisers are hoping to raise a much larger, seven-figure sum.

The Concert for Ukraine show will feature performances from musical artists, as well as short films pointing a lens at the relief efforts being made in Ukraine and the experiences of people affected by the Russian invasion.

Meanwhile, viewers will be invited to donate money to the cause throughout the evening.

ITV noted that it has a long history of supporting DEC appeals, including for the Afghanistan crisis in December last year. The broadcaster has also helped raise £60m via Soccer Aid to support Unicef.

Kelly Williams and Simon Daglish, respectively managing director and deputy MD of ITV Commercial, said in a joint statement: "As we've witnessed the horrific events unfolding before our eyes we want to work with brands to show our industry's support and raise as much money as possible for the millions of people affected by this crisis.

"The industry has a generous spirit at its heart and now more than ever it is the time to come together and make a difference."

Stuart Machin, M&S's chief operating officer, added: "Watching this escalating humanitarian crisis, we all want to find a way to make a difference. At M&S, we are doing everything we can to help the people of Ukraine, whether that's through charity donations, sending urgent product supplies, launching customer giving in our stores or job opportunities for refugees.

"Our customers and colleagues have already been incredible in their response and by getting behind ITV's Concert for Ukraine, it gives us all another way to show our support and raise vital funds for those so urgently in need."