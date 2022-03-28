ITV's Concert for Ukraine brings in £4m in advertising revenue

Advertisers are set to donate about £4m during ITV’s Concert for Ukraine, which takes place today (29 March).

The event is the result of a combined effort from ITV, STV, and Livewire Pictures, with all the advertising revenue to be given to the Disasters Emergency Committee, Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Initially an idea pitched by Livewire to ITV, the price for an ad spot during the concert has been raised to a higher level than normal. The price will remain fixed, regardless of the number of people who tune in to the programme.

The £4m figure is only a starting point for proceeds raised by the concert, because it will be supplemented by donations from viewers.

In total, there will be 14 minutes of advertising, comprising mainly 30-second spots from brands such as Sky, Disney, and Vodafone.

Global, the media and entertainment group, is the media partner for the concert and Marks & Spencer is the headline sponsor.

Simon Daglish, group commercial director at ITV, said Marks & Spencer had jumped in early with a “very generous donation” at the start of the process, which began only 10 days ago.

Performers at the concert include Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Snow Patrol and Paloma Faith, accompanied by hosts Roman Kemp, Marvin Humes and Emma Bunton.

Daglish added: “Everybody's pulled together and contributed and it's a lovely indictment that there is a good heart at the centre of our business. When the going gets tough beyond our sphere of influence, then the industry comes together.

“I think the industry should give itself a pat on the back.”

The DEC is an umbrella group of UK charities, which launches collective appeals to provide emergency relief for people in humanitarian disasters. According to Daglish, all the money raised from advertising, excluding expenses, has gone to the appeal.

The two-hour concert will be broadcast tonight across ITV, STV, the ITV Hub and STV Player, from 8pm.