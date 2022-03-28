Shauna Lewis
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

ITV's Concert for Ukraine brings in £4m in advertising revenue

The concert, which is raising money for Disasters Emergency Committee, Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, is sponsored by Marks & Spencer, will feature spots from global brands.

ITV: the concert is a combined effort from ITV, STV and Livewire Pictures
ITV: the concert is a combined effort from ITV, STV and Livewire Pictures

Advertisers are set to donate about £4m during ITV’s Concert for Ukraine, which takes place today (29 March).

The event is the result of a combined effort from ITV, STV, and Livewire Pictures, with all the advertising revenue to be given to the Disasters Emergency Committee, Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Initially an idea pitched by Livewire to ITV, the price for an ad spot during the concert has been raised to a higher level than normal. The price will remain fixed, regardless of the number of people who tune in to the programme.

The £4m figure is only a starting point for proceeds raised by the concert, because it will be supplemented by donations from viewers.

In total, there will be 14 minutes of advertising, comprising mainly 30-second spots from brands such as Sky, Disney, and Vodafone.

Global, the media and entertainment group, is the media partner for the concert and Marks & Spencer is the headline sponsor.

Simon Daglish, group commercial director at ITV, said Marks & Spencer had jumped in early with a “very generous donation” at the start of the process, which began only 10 days ago.

Performers at the concert include Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Snow Patrol and Paloma Faith, accompanied by hosts Roman Kemp, Marvin Humes and Emma Bunton.

Daglish added: “Everybody's pulled together and contributed and it's a lovely indictment that there is a good heart at the centre of our business. When the going gets tough beyond our sphere of influence, then the industry comes together.

“I think the industry should give itself a pat on the back.”

The DEC is an umbrella group of UK charities, which launches collective appeals to provide emergency relief for people in humanitarian disasters. According to Daglish, all the money raised from advertising, excluding expenses, has gone to the appeal.

The two-hour concert will be broadcast tonight across ITV, STV, the ITV Hub and STV Player, from 8pm.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a member

What is Campaign AI?

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Aspiegel's Aoife Brodigan on building a disruptive HMS ecosystem

Aspiegel's Aoife Brodigan on building a disruptive HMS ecosystem

Promoted

Added 22 hours ago
“Trailblazing Mail” opens for entries

“Trailblazing Mail” opens for entries

Promoted

March 24, 2022
Are you passionate about TV advertising? Take our quiz…

Are you passionate about TV advertising? Take our quiz…

Promoted

March 21, 2022
The right way for advertisers to engage with gamers

The right way for advertisers to engage with gamers

Promoted

March 21, 2022