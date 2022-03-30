ITV's Concert for Ukraine raises £13.4m

ITV’s Concert for Ukraine has raised over £13.4m for the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal through sponsorship, ticket sales, ad revenue and public donations.

The event, which was broadcast live last night (29 March) from the Resorts World Arena Birmingham, raised about £4m in advertising revenue.

It was created by ITV, STV and Livewire Pictures, and all sponsorship and advertising revenue generated from the broadcast will be donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee appeal.

According to the organisers, a peak of 3.6 million people at home tuned into the live broadcast and it was the most watched programme of the day for 16-34 year olds.

The live show broadcast across ITV, STV, ITV Hub and STV Player and was produced by Livewire Pictures, while Global joined as media partner and Marks & Spencer was the headline sponsor.

The concert was hosted by Global radio presenters, Capital Breakfast host Roman Kemp, Capital FM’s Marvin Humes and Heart’s Emma Bunton.

It saw many emotive moments across the two hours with live performances from artists including Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Paloma Faith, Gregory Porter, Emeli Sandé, Nile Rodgers & Chic and Ukrainian singer and former Eurovision winner Jamala.

The DEC stated that its Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal has raised a total of £260m to date and donations can still be made.

In addition, Global was broadcasting live from backstage at the concert on the night with a show across the Heart and Capital networks.

Hosted by Capital Breakfast’s Sian Welby and Heart’s Dev Griffin featured key performance moments, interviews and backstage atmosphere from the artists performing as well as detail on how listeners can donate to the DEC appeal.