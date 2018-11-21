ITV's 'I'm a Celebrity...' records highest-ever launch episode audience of 14.2 million

This year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! launch episode has recorded its highest ever audience, consolidated viewing figures have revealed.

The reality show, which is now in its 18th series, attracted 13.7 million people, a 52% share of the total viewing, up by one million viewers year-on-year and four percentage points.

ITV Hub, the broadcaster’s video on demand platform, recorded 479,000 people watching the launch episode, which aired on 18 November.

Overnight figures revealed a peak audience of 11.9 million people.

It terms of 16- to 34-year-olds, the launch episode pulled in 3.8 million viewers, the second biggest audience in the demographic after the England vs Croatia World Cup semi-final match earlier this year.

ITV said that the highest-ever audience that I’m A Celebrity... has pulled in is 14.7 million, with a 55% share, for the series finale in 2004 on 9 February.

The show has been hosted by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly since it began, but this year the latter is joined by Holly Willoughby.