Gurjit Degun
Added 44 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

ITV's 'I'm a Celebrity...' records highest-ever launch episode audience of 14.2 million

Consolidated viewing figures show increase of one million viewers.

ITV's 'I'm a Celebrity...' records highest-ever launch episode audience of 14.2 million

This year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! launch episode has recorded its highest ever audience, consolidated viewing figures have revealed.

The reality show, which is now in its 18th series, attracted 13.7 million people, a 52% share of the total viewing, up by one million viewers year-on-year and four percentage points.

ITV Hub, the broadcaster’s video on demand platform, recorded 479,000 people watching the launch episode, which aired on 18 November.

Overnight figures revealed a peak audience of 11.9 million people.

It terms of 16- to 34-year-olds, the launch episode pulled in 3.8 million viewers, the second biggest audience in the demographic after the England vs Croatia World Cup semi-final match earlier this year.

ITV said that the highest-ever audience that I’m A Celebrity... has pulled in is 14.7 million, with a 55% share, for the series finale in 2004 on 9 February.

The show has been hosted by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly since it began, but this year the latter is joined by Holly Willoughby.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
The UK's favourite YouTube ads: BMW tops Apple

Promoted

November 21, 2018

The UK's favourite YouTube ads: BMW tops Apple

AGENCY
What you need to know about health marketing for 2019 and beyond

Promoted

November 19, 2018

What you need to know about health marketing for 2019 and beyond

MEDIA
John Lewis/Waitrose's "Bohemian Rhapsody" wins creatives' vote

Promoted

November 15, 2018

John Lewis/Waitrose's "Bohemian Rhapsody" wins creatives' vote

MEDIA
"It's what consumers expect, it's what our brand partners expect" WLT's Jonathan Simpson Dent

Promoted

November 14, 2018

"It's what consumers expect, it's what our brand partners expect" WLT's Jonathan Simpson Dent