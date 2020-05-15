ITV's Kate Waters and Brainlabs' Matt Adams chair Media Week Awards 2020

Kate Waters, director of client strategy and planning at ITV, and Matt Adams, global managing director at Brainlabs, have been named co-chairs of the 2020 Media Week Awards.

Campaign has added four special awards to recognise the work of the commercial media industry in response to the coronavirus crisis.

Waters and Adams will oversee the judging by more than 70 industry leaders, who will decide the most prestigious awards in UK commercial media, including the most coveted prizes for Media Agency of the Year and Sales Team of the Year.

Both Waters and Adams have been willing to challenge the status quo in commercial media.

Waters joined ITV's commercial division last year, with a brief to build broader and deeper relationships with advertisers. She previously co-founded independent creative agency Now.

Adams joined performance marketing agency Brainlabs this year, after running Havas Media Group as UK chief executive and taking the group to the top of Campaign's media new-business league in 2019.

Waters said: "I'm delighted to be the co-chair of this year's Media Week Awards. In any year, it’s a wonderful opportunity to be inspired by the quality of thinking and the energy of our industry, but in this year, particularly, its resilience and creativity too."

Adams said: "I'm honoured to be the co-chair of this year's Media Week Awards. In a year where the valued partnership between clients, agencies and media owners is going to be tested harder than ever before, the ability to show that you can both do the right thing by your people whilst creating meaningful work has never before been so important.

"The opportunity to celebrate work that genuinely inspires and impacts clients whilst testing resolve is one that I’m proud to be part of."

Work that ran in the 12 months from July 2019 to June 2020 is eligible for the awards.

The four special awards are for work that took place as a direct result of the coronavirus crisis and 50% of the proceeds from these entries will be donated to a good cause related to the pandemic.

The new categories are: Best Use of Media for an Ethical or Good Cause during the Coronavirus Crisis; Best Use of Media to Drive Business Outcomes during the Coronavirus Crisis; Media Innovation during the Coronavirus Crisis; and Media Collaboration during the Coronavirus Crisis.

Judges will also take the impact of the crisis into account when assessing Sales Team of the Year and Media Agency of the Year, with a focus on all aspects of business performance between July 2019 and February 2020 and on work, people, collaboration and resilience between March and June 2020.

The early-bird deadline for entries for the 2020 Media Week Awards is 17 June.

Judging takes place later in the summer and the awards are planned for 8 October.

For more information and the entry kit, go to www.mediaweekawards.co.uk or contact sarah.fournier@haymarket.com