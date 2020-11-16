ITV's Loose Women and Nationwide partner for anti-bullying campaign

ITV’s Loose Women has teamed up with Nationwide for a campaign for Anti-Bullying Week that features younger versions of the programme’s panellists.

Two 30-second spots are launching today, featuring anchor Andrea McLean and panellist Brenda Edwards, both of whom have openly talked about being victims of bullying in the past.

The ads, created by ITV Daytimes Studios, show child actors playing younger versions of McLean and Edwards as they grapple with hurtful and belittling remarks from bullies. The two women then appear as they are today, strong and resilient, to convey a statement of defiance and solidarity.

Sue Walton, commercial and development executive at ITV Daytime Studios said: “Loose Women has long championed discussions around anti-bullying, such as the award-winning ‘Lighten the load’ campaign, which, amongst other things, looked at the impact bullying can have on the mental health of children and teens.”

Nationwide Building Society is supporting the campaign and has tied up with The Diana Award to fund the training of 10,000 Anti-Bullying Ambassadors to help build mutual respect and end bullying in schools.

Paul Hibbs, director of advertising at Nationwide, added: “Working with Loose Women really helps us to broaden the reach of this important message to the people who matter most, parents and grandparents, who we know worry about the fear of their children being bullied at school.”

Anti-Bullying Week runs from today to 20 November.