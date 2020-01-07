Ivor Falvey leaves Dentsu Aegis for specialist recruiter Wilbury Stratton

Ivor Falvey has left Dentsu Aegis Network after four years to join specialist recruiter Wilbury Stratton as director and global head of its media and entertainment practice, based in London.

Falvey was global talent planning director at Dentsu Aegis, working with the executive board, talent and HR teams on succession and strategic workforce planning.

In December, Dentsu Aegis announced that it would cut hundreds of jobs across its UK operations as part of a restructuring of the global business. It is understood that Falvey's departure is not connected to this.

In his new role at Wilbury Stratton, which has worked with companies including Dentsu Aegis, Diageo, HSBC, Shell and WPP, Falvey said he will focus on "cementing existing relationships in the sector whilst showcasing to new clients the Wilbury Stratton expertise".

Wilbury Stratton provides talent mapping and succession planning, market and competitive intelligence, talent pipelining and executive search, and has offices in Brighton, London, Kuala Lumpur and New York.

"It’s been four amazing years crafting and executing the talent planning strategy for one of the biggest marketing communications networks in the world," Falvey said. "But the time feels right to… practise my own skills in talent planning and development across the wider media and marketing communications industry."

"As the media and entertainment sector continues to grow and expand its global talent footprint, talent intelligence will become even more business critical."

Over a 25-year career, Falvey also held commercial roles at Campaign, rising to director of commercial strategy at publisher Haymarket until 2012, when he left to join Festival of Media and then The Lighthouse Company, before later joining Dentsu Aegis.