Yasmin Arrigo
Added 28 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Jabra appoints Wild Things to agency roster

The Lucky Generals creative experience shop wins three-way pitch.

Jabra: Wild Things joins agency roster
Jabra: Wild Things joins agency roster

Jabra, the Danish consumer electronics brand, has added Wild Things to its agency roster after a competitive three-way pitch process.

The agency, which is Lucky Generals' creative experience arm, will help Jabra use experiences to enhance its traditional marketing activity.

Sabrina Naish, marketing production director at Jabra, said: "Experiential is a new area for us and we are thrilled to have Wild Things as a partner to help us bring to life some of our future campaigns through experience."

The first activation is under discussion for January 2020.

Wild Things' managing director James Wallingford added: "Jabra is a brand that has ambition to position itself as a lead player in the personal sound category. It has a great foundation of expertise in sound, which gives us a lot of bandwidth to create experiences that will be unique and surprising for existing and new consumers of its brilliant high-quality equipment."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now