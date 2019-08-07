Jabra appoints Wild Things to agency roster

Jabra, the Danish consumer electronics brand, has added Wild Things to its agency roster after a competitive three-way pitch process.

The agency, which is Lucky Generals' creative experience arm, will help Jabra use experiences to enhance its traditional marketing activity.

Sabrina Naish, marketing production director at Jabra, said: "Experiential is a new area for us and we are thrilled to have Wild Things as a partner to help us bring to life some of our future campaigns through experience."

The first activation is under discussion for January 2020.

Wild Things' managing director James Wallingford added: "Jabra is a brand that has ambition to position itself as a lead player in the personal sound category. It has a great foundation of expertise in sound, which gives us a lot of bandwidth to create experiences that will be unique and surprising for existing and new consumers of its brilliant high-quality equipment."