Fayola Douglas
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Jack Daniel’s celebrates nights in with at-home bars

Brand reacts to at-home consumption that has been driven by Covid-related restrictions.

Jack Daniel’s: Bar will be tailored to winners' homes
Jack Daniel’s: Bar will be tailored to winners' homes

Jack Daniel's is embracing staying in by building bespoke home bars, tailored to a consumer's home or garden.

The Brown-Forman whiskey brand wanted to reach out to an audience that has already rediscovered the joy of partying at home.

Julien Spiegel, marketing manager, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey UK, said: "The switch to at-home consumption has been driven by Covid-related restrictions, including the closure of hospitality, in the past year. This has resulted in many consumers trying new drinks for the first time, and at home cocktails have benefited from this trend."

Haygarth is now in its third year of delivering the integrated shopper campaign "Win with Jack", which will see limited edition neck tags on promotional bottles of Jack Daniel's. Shoppers can scan the QR code to enter the prize draw, with five competition winners selected for the grand prize of the bar build.

The competition is exclusive to Tesco Group stores and includes additional prizes. The promotion will also be running in Northern Ireland with a "no purchase necessary" route to enter.

Previously Jack Daniel's shopper marketing provided competition winners with tickets to its gigs

Spiegel added: "Jack Daniel's is more than ever committed to supporting live music when it returns safely and we will of course continue to give back to those who participate in our longstanding connection with music that goes all the way back to Mr Jack Daniel himself."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now