Jack Daniel’s celebrates nights in with at-home bars

Jack Daniel's is embracing staying in by building bespoke home bars, tailored to a consumer's home or garden.

The Brown-Forman whiskey brand wanted to reach out to an audience that has already rediscovered the joy of partying at home.

Julien Spiegel, marketing manager, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey UK, said: "The switch to at-home consumption has been driven by Covid-related restrictions, including the closure of hospitality, in the past year. This has resulted in many consumers trying new drinks for the first time, and at home cocktails have benefited from this trend."

Haygarth is now in its third year of delivering the integrated shopper campaign "Win with Jack", which will see limited edition neck tags on promotional bottles of Jack Daniel's. Shoppers can scan the QR code to enter the prize draw, with five competition winners selected for the grand prize of the bar build.

The competition is exclusive to Tesco Group stores and includes additional prizes. The promotion will also be running in Northern Ireland with a "no purchase necessary" route to enter.

Previously Jack Daniel's shopper marketing provided competition winners with tickets to its gigs.

Spiegel added: "Jack Daniel's is more than ever committed to supporting live music when it returns safely and we will of course continue to give back to those who participate in our longstanding connection with music that goes all the way back to Mr Jack Daniel himself."