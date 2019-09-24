Jack Daniel's establishes rival cocktail saloons

Jack Daniel’s is to resurrect two of its original saloon concepts to compete as rivals in a cocktail competition.

The White Rabbit and Red Dog bars will each be manned by six bartenders, taking part in the final of the Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Calling IV competition. For two nights, starting on 9 October, they will be delivering their signature drinks that all contain Jack Daniel’s.

Located in London's Stoke Newington, one will be a "fine establishment" and the other a "questionable joint", with the look and menu designed to reflect those qualities.

The White Rabbit will appeal to the "most elegant and well-heeled clientele". Visitors will enter through a hidden bookcase into a 1920s-style bar, where an old-style cinema projector will show vintage footage. Fringed lampshades will be hanging over the bar with "sophisticated" cocktails and delicate finger food on the menu.

Clean graffiti will then guide guests to the neighbouring pop-up, which will be "a Tennessee dive bar personified". The basement establishment will have a jukebox, a wooden bar, exposed brickwork with vintage neon signs, US flags and scrap-metal licence plates. Visitors can expect messy pulled pork burgers.

Shift6 is delivering the project and the two pop-ups are taking over exisiting bars in Stoke Newington.