Fayola Douglas
Added 45 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Jack Daniel's establishes rival cocktail saloons

Contrasting bars will compete in cocktail competition.

Jack Daniel's: competing saloons
Jack Daniel's: competing saloons

Jack Daniel’s is to resurrect two of its original saloon concepts to compete as rivals in a cocktail competition.

The White Rabbit and Red Dog bars will each be manned by six bartenders, taking part in the final of the Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Calling IV competition. For two nights, starting on 9 October, they will be delivering their signature drinks that all contain Jack Daniel’s.

Located in London's Stoke Newington, one will be a "fine establishment" and the other a "questionable joint", with the look and menu designed to reflect those qualities.

The White Rabbit will appeal to the "most elegant and well-heeled clientele". Visitors will enter through a hidden bookcase into a 1920s-style bar, where an old-style cinema projector will show vintage footage. Fringed lampshades will be hanging over the bar with "sophisticated" cocktails and delicate finger food on the menu.

Clean graffiti will then guide guests to the neighbouring pop-up, which will be "a Tennessee dive bar personified". The basement establishment will have a jukebox, a wooden bar, exposed brickwork with vintage neon signs, US flags and scrap-metal licence plates. Visitors can expect messy pulled pork burgers.

Shift6 is delivering the project and the two pop-ups are taking over exisiting bars in Stoke Newington.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now