Jack Daniel's holds Biffy Clyro gig

Jack Daniel's, the Brown-Forman whiskey brand, is holding a gig with alternative rock band Biffy Clyro as the headline act.

The show, at Digbeth Arena in Birmingham on 17 October, aims to solidify the brand's affinity to music. A structure will be made of shipping containers decorated in monochrome, in line with the brand's colours. The lighting design, repurposed from last year's Jack Daniel’s Presents event, will be built around a large LED Jack Daniel's bottle that will be incorporated into the stage set-up to create the backdrop.

All guests will receive a complimentary drink from the cocktail bar. The full range of Jack Daniel's flavours will be available, as well as JD cocktails and simple serves such as Jack and Coke.

Proceeds from this year's Jack Daniel's Presents will go to the Music Venue Trust, the charity that seeks to protect, secure and improve UK grassroots music venues.

Julien Spiegel, senior brand manager at Jack Daniel’s UK, said: "Jack Daniel’s Presents is an amazing and unique experience to celebrate our long-lasting and genuine connection to music. Our objective is to continue to nurture the friendship our fans have with Jack Daniel’s while at the same time supporting independent venues and grassroots artists. It is definitely something which is part of Jack’s DNA."

Ahead of the event, Jack Daniel’s ran a "sound of summer" competition in partnership with DIY and Irish bar chain O'Neill's. The competition was a regional battle of the bands designed to find grassroots talent to be the support act for Biffy Clyro at the main event.

Amplify is delivering the project with partner agencies Communicator, Eulogy, Haygarth and Spark Foundry, along with media partner Spotify.