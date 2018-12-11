Gurjit Degun
Jack Morton Worldwide names Adrian Taylor as creative chief

He takes over from Damian Ferrar.

Adrian Taylor, creative director at Jack Morton Worldwide, has been promoted to senior vice-president, executive creative director.

He takes over from Damian Ferrar, who has taken on a global role leading an innovation practice called Genuine X.

Taylor joined Jack Morton last year on a freelance basis, working on the Samsung and Lenovo accounts. He has previously worked at Imagination and co-founded boutique brand experience agency Space Creative.

Ferrar joined Jack Morton two years ago from R/GA. He has spent the majority of his career at Imagination.

Mike Kunheim, managing director at Jack Morton London, said: "2018 has been a highly successful year for the agency, with much award recognition for our work. Our success stems from our incredibly talented people, so we’re delighted to have Damian head up our new global innovation practice, Genuine X, and to have Adrian join the Jack family permanently as ECD for the London office."

