Jaffa Cakes backs launch of doughnut hybrid Jonuts with TBWA\London campaign

TBWA\London has created a campaign to promote Jaffa Cakes' new cake-doughnut hybrid, dubbed "Jonuts”.

Made by McVitie's owner Pladis, Jonuts are the love-child of a Jaffa Cake and a doughnut. To back the variant, TBWA has produced an out-of-home campaign that will appear on billboards across the UK, as well as across social media, including on Instagram and TikTok.

Declaring "Be what you want to be", the creative references a 1991 court case between Her Majesty's Customs and Excise and McVitie's, which ruled that a Jaffa Cake was in fact a cake and not a biscuit and could therefore avoid VAT.

The tone of the campaign is pointedly tongue-in-cheek, with one billboard including the not-so-subtle innuendo “When Jaffa Cake and a donut love each other very much”, while another imitates a perfume ad.

The campaign was created by Ben Brazier and Johnny Ruthven and media was planned and bought by Manning Gottlieb OMD.