Shauna Lewis
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Jaffa Cakes backs launch of doughnut hybrid Jonuts with TBWA\London campaign

The work resurrects the question of whether a Jaffa Cake is, in fact, a cake.

Jonuts: out-of-home campaign will appear on billboards across the UK
Jonuts: out-of-home campaign will appear on billboards across the UK

TBWA\London has created a campaign to promote Jaffa Cakes' new  cake-doughnut hybrid, dubbed "Jonuts”.

Made by McVitie's owner Pladis, Jonuts are the love-child of a Jaffa Cake and a doughnut. To back the variant, TBWA has produced an out-of-home campaign that will appear on billboards across the UK, as well as across social media, including on Instagram and TikTok.

Declaring "Be what you want to be", the creative references a 1991 court case between Her Majesty's Customs and Excise and McVitie's, which ruled that a Jaffa Cake was in fact a cake and not a biscuit and could therefore avoid VAT.

The tone of the campaign is pointedly tongue-in-cheek, with one billboard including the not-so-subtle innuendo “When Jaffa Cake and a donut love each other very much”, while another imitates a perfume ad.

The campaign was created by Ben Brazier and Johnny Ruthven and media was planned and bought by Manning Gottlieb OMD.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Dmexco app

DMEXCO @ home 2021: experience tomorrow's digital trends – today

Promoted

August 23, 2021
Audience addressability

The future of audience addressability – according to eBay, Reach and PubMatic

Promoted

August 11, 2021
Can denstu and Nestlé tip sustainability into the mainstream?

Can denstu and Nestlé tip sustainability into the mainstream?

Promoted

August 06, 2021
Samsung Ads and the virtues of Programmatic CTV: Where tradition and innovation intersect

Samsung Ads and the virtues of Programmatic CTV: Where tradition and innovation intersect

Promoted

July 27, 2021