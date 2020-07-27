Jagermeister goes on tour to support UK bars

Jägermeister will be touring the UK with musical mobile bars that will support on-trade locations and visit people's back gardens.

The "Jägermeister ice cold convoy" that will visit pubs and bars is made up of three customised catering vehicles fitted with sound systems.

There is a bespoke sliding bar that pops out from the back of a 4x4 Jeep Wrangler, meaning the vehicle can be set up to serve drinks within minutes.

The second is a mid-sized vehicle that hosts two full cocktail service areas, as well as an integrated DJ booth. Finally, a vintage German army truck, the largest of the trio, has its own stage on the roof, designed to host DJ and band performances.

Consumers can book a visit from the Wrangler for a gathering of five people in their garden. This free service will last between one and two hours, and includes cocktails made by a dedicated mixologist, ice-cold shots and music from the car's roof-mounted speakers.

Mark Donington, design director at Frukt, the agency behind the build, said: "The concept was inspired by sound-system culture, we wanted to make a statement about Jägermeister’s strong association with music.

"To tie into Jägermeister’s brand and music heritage, we featured different textures and materials like corrugated metal, distressed wood and past line-up posters from their infamous activation, JägerHaus. The idea with the convoy is to bring the party and energy to wherever they end up."

Jägermeister will be revealing its on-trade UK tour locations via its social media accounts over the next few weeks.

Claudia Jakubowski, event manager at Jägermeister, said: "It was my first project working with Frukt and although it wasn’t quite as easy as it would have been in normal circumstances, they worked tirelessly to ensure it was as seamless as possible. I’m really pleased with the final output and can’t wait to get them on the road."