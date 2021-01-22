Fayola Douglas
Jagermeister launches streetwear collection inspired by nightlife

A donation will be made to United We Stream.

Jagermeister: Alojz Abram aka Gramps (second from right) features in the campaign
Jägermeister has launched a streetwear collection inspired by nightlife to "spread a message of optimism".

A donation of €1 per order will go to United We Stream, a cultural platform committed to supporting club culture during the current crisis.

The "Best Nights" collection of 12 pieces contains the location co-ordinates of Jägermeister headquarters in Wolfenbüttel, Germany. The items, available from 31 January, aim to emphasise the meaning of the "best nights with friends".

A camouflage T-shirt contains an interactive experience; by applying an Instagram AR filter, users can reveal hidden elements in the print.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the international talent modelled and produced their own campaign shoots. For the local set-ups, Jägermeister sent an individual kit for the shoot.

The imagery will be showcased as part of the international campaign on both Jägermeister's and the artists' social media channels. The models are Bloody Oris, Lisa Anckarman, Alojz Abram aka Gramps, Dalibor Stofan aka Dalyb, and Christopher Blumenthal.

Jägermeister worked in collaboration with agency La Red in Berlin to create the collection.

Andreas Lehmann, head of public relations from the global team said: "Streetwear is individual, flexible and unique. It conveys the spirit of freedom, unconventionality, authenticity – values that have been building the core of our Jägermeister brand.

"We know that due to the coronavirus pandemic the best nights look different at this point of time. With the 'Best Nights' streetwear collection, we are committed to spreading a message of optimism. It's a message to the nightlife community and streetwear lovers, that we all have to stay strong and that we will, with much patience, hopefully soon be able to enjoy our best nights with each other again. Until then, the pieces let fans stay close to the spirit of nightlife."

Previously Jägermeister launched "#Savethenight", its global initiative to support nightlife. Activities so far have included micro-funding, a limited edition bottle and creative online entertainment such as "Meister Drop-Ins" and "Meister Classes".

