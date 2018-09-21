Simon Gwynn
Jägermeister plans Big Chill pop-up at London Cocktail Week

Jägermeister will open Der Wald Bar on the terrace of Big Chill, Brick Lane, three minutes' walk from the London Cocktail Week Village at the Truman Brewery, from 3 to 7 October.

The bar will offer £6 cocktails including Black Magic, Manifest Hunter’s Tea, Jägermeister Sour, Jungle Hunt and Manifest on the Rocks, and the brand’s signature cocktail, Jägermeister Mule. During "Ice cold hour" – 7-8pm – it will offer discounted Jägermeister shots.

The brand – the official sponsor of the Week – will also offer a series of free interactive workshops at the Meister Akademy in Big Chill, including ice sculpting and urban foraging – hosted by author Andy Hamilton – as well as cocktail "meisterclasses".

Around London, new Jägermeister cocktails will be available at select bars around London including MNKY HSE, The Racketeer, Shep’s, Big Chill, 46 & Mercy.

Meanwhile Jäger Soho – Jägermeister and Soho Radio’s collaborative space – will host a series of pop-ups from leading UK cocktail makers and bars including Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Café and Tony Rowlands of Salt Dog Slims and Santa Chupitos Liverpool.

All aspects of the activation have been created in-house.

Nicole Goodwin, marketing director for Mast-Jaegermeister UK, said: "An inherently complex spirit, Jägermeister naturally lends itself to being enjoyed as an ice cold shot, as well as being used for experimentation and cocktail creation. This year, we’ve curated cocktails and experiences that we think surprise and excite consumers, ultimately inviting them to reimagine the possibilities of Jägermeister."

