Jagermeister to stage 'cursed canal cruise' to celebrate Halloween

Activation is taking place across 12 nights.

Jägermeister: creating 'The dark spirit' boat
Spirits brand Jägermeister is inviting people to step onboard a Halloween-themed cruise. 

'The dark spirit' boat, decked out with Halloween-themed decorations, is setting sail from Camden, London, taking 12 guests on a trip along London's ancient canals and through the 1km-long Victorian-designed Islington Tunnel. The activation is in partnership with London cocktail bar Ladies & Gents.

The boat will feature a Jägermeister bar serving cocktails and ice-cold shots that will showcase the spirit's 56 herbs and spices, as well as a wood-burning fire to save guests from the chills.

The activation, managed by the brand together with Kinc, is taking place from 23 October to 3 November, with two sailings every evening.

