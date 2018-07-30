Omar Oakes
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Jaguar Land Rover-backed car rental brand Liquid signals debut marketing push

Liquid, a new Jaguar Land Rover-backed car rental brand that claims to have "reimagined" the sector, is reviewing its advertising requirements ahead of a possible marketing assault.

Land Rover Discovery Sport: the Liquid app allows people to have the car delivered to them for rental
Land Rover Discovery Sport: the Liquid app allows people to have the car delivered to them for rental

InMotion Ventures, the startup studio that was launched by JLR in 2016, has contacted agencies with a request for information but has not yet specified a marketing brief for Liquid. 

A spokeswoman for Jaguar Land Rover confirmed there are no pitches planned for ad agencies but did not comment further. 

Appointing a first ad agency would be a clear sign that Liquid, a new service that is so far only available in central London, is gearing up for a marketing push as it attempts to disrupt the car rental market. 

Marketing material created on the brand’s website a week ago explains that Liquid has "reimagined how car rental should be" because it delivers and picks up the car and does not charge for hidden extras.

The Liquid service is accessed by a smartphone app with which users can book a Land Rover Discovery Sport to a London location within minutes, as long as one provides a picture of their licence and proof of address. 

JLR launched InMotion Ventures in April 2016 as a separate "innovation" company that was tasked with building mobility apps and services that complement the Jaguar Land Rover brand.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BRANDS
Product of the Year: Smart product innovation can be brand gold

Promoted

Added 5 hours ago

Product of the Year: Smart product innovation can be brand gold

AGENCY
Sobhani & Bullmore: "YouTube has audience at the heart"

Promoted

Added 8 hours ago

Sobhani & Bullmore: "YouTube has audience at the heart"

AGENCY
Three things to look for in the perfect agency

Promoted

Added 9 hours ago

Three things to look for in the perfect agency

MEDIA
Why are we getting outdoor wrong?

Promoted

July 30, 2018

Why are we getting outdoor wrong?