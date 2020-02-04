Jaguar Land Rover dismisses rumours of Spark44 sale

Jaguar Land Rover has dismissed rumours that it is selling its in-house ad agency, Spark44.

It follows a story in the German press that reported the departure of JLR chief executive Ralf Speth has led to various options around the future of Spark44, including a sale.

However, a spokesman for JLR told Campaign that any claims that suggest the agency is up for sale are "unfounded".

He added that the company is currently working on creating a "more efficient business model" for Spark44 and JLR by "enhancing our data-led and digital capability".

He said: "Jaguar Land Rover will continue to work closely with Spark44. As with all progressive brands, we will explore options and recommendations to ensure we continue to evolve.

"We have significantly invested in digital expertise and a programme of upskilling [at JLR and Spark44] to meet the changing communications environment and challenging automotive markets globally."

Spark44 was founded in 2011. It now has 19 offices around the world and also works with other brands, including Allianz, Harley-Davidson and Tetley.

Ralf Specht, chief executive and co-founder of Spark44, left agency in December 2019.