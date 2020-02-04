Gurjit Degun
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Jaguar Land Rover dismisses rumours of Spark44 sale

Spokesman said claims are 'unfounded'.

Jaguar Land Rover: working on creating 'more efficient business model'
Jaguar Land Rover: working on creating 'more efficient business model'

Jaguar Land Rover has dismissed rumours that it is selling its in-house ad agency, Spark44. 

It follows a story in the German press that reported the departure of JLR chief executive Ralf Speth has led to various options around the future of Spark44, including a sale.

However, a spokesman for JLR told Campaign that any claims that suggest the agency is up for sale are "unfounded".

He added that the company is currently working on creating a "more efficient business model" for Spark44 and JLR by "enhancing our data-led and digital capability".

He said: "Jaguar Land Rover will continue to work closely with Spark44. As with all progressive brands, we will explore options and recommendations to ensure we continue to evolve.

"We have significantly invested in digital expertise and a programme of upskilling [at JLR and Spark44] to meet the changing communications environment and challenging automotive markets globally."

Spark44 was founded in 2011. It now has 19 offices around the world and also works with other brands, including Allianz, Harley-Davidson and Tetley.

Ralf Specht, chief executive and co-founder of Spark44, left agency in December 2019. 

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Why responsible advertising is everyone's business

Why responsible advertising is everyone's business

Promoted

Added 1 hour ago
7 ways to make the most of connected TV

7 ways to make the most of connected TV

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #64 Ben da Costa

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #64 Ben da Costa

Promoted

January 27, 2020
Building brand humanity

Building brand humanity

Promoted

January 23, 2020