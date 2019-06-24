John Harrington
Jaguar Land Rover tackles gender stereotyping in new campaign

Work marks International Women in Engineering Day.


Primary schoolchildren are asked to draw a picture of an engineer to highlight gender stereotypes in a new Jaguar Land Rover campaign.

That question is posed by Charlotte Cooper, a 27-year-old JLR engineer who was behind the new Range Rover Sport.

The video, produced to mark International Women in Engineering Day on 23 June, aims to show how gender attitudes are established at an early age and how inspirational women can challenge them.

Recent research by Women in Engineering found that just 25% of girls aged 16-18 would consider a career in engineering, compared with 52% of boys the same age. Currently, only 11% of British engineers are women.

The campaign was created by W, whose executive creative director, Mark Perkins, said: "The mission of the campaign is to celebrate women in engineering, but we couldn’t ignore the stats and facts around how few women engineers there are and explore the causes in gender bias and education.

"The perception that engineering is a ‘job for boys’ starts at a young age. That gave us the creative inspiration to deliver a campaign with purpose and show how Charlotte and her colleagues at Jaguar Land Rover can help inspire the female engineers of the future."

Nick Rogers, executive director of product engineering at JLR, said: "We hope to inspire the female engineers of tomorrow, because we believe that a diverse and inclusive team is essential for the creation of innovative, pioneering products that will meet the changing needs of our global customers.

"In order to truly provide equal opportunities, we need to challenge traditional perceptions of STEM careers from a young age. We’re really excited to help celebrate International Women in Engineering Day and the great work the Women’s Engineering Society does to inspire the next generation of technically curious engineers."

A version of this story first appeared on PRWeek

