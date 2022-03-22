Jaguar Land Rover’s The Out launches debut social content campaign by NGN Lab

NGN Lab has launched its first campaign for The Out – Jaguar Land Rover's premium car hire service – since winning the business last year, with a content series running across social media.

"Notes from the road" centres around three films by online creators Ollie Olanioekun, founder of Flock Together, a club that promotes more people of colour in nature; Oliver Hooson, a photographer; and Catarina Mira, a content creator.

The three pieces of work are designed not only to promote Jaguar's Land Rover's The Out service but the parent brand itself, demonstrating the automotive group's electric vehicle credentials – which include both hybrid and full-electric.

Each film will be posted on each creator's own channel, while also running across The Out's social channels for a month.

In the first of the three films, Olanioekun and his mates take a Range Rover Velar PHEV to Snowdonia, where they have a close encounter with a long-eared owl:

Hooson's short sees him take a Discovery Sport PHEV to Tillingham:

Finally, in Mira's spot, she takes a trip to the Norfolk coast with her family in an all-electric Jaguar I-Pace:

Aaron Cole, chief marketing officer at The Out, said: "We wanted to show just how good The Out on-demand service combined with electric powered (full and hybrid) cars can be for all sorts of road trips and all sorts of drivers.

"From a family day out at the seaside to finding new routes to ride, and even finding the best places to bird watch, 'Notes from the road' captures it all from three totally unique perspectives.

"Oh, and the content from NGN LAB is so nice! A properly engaging way to see people on road trips. Totally culturally relevant for our audience. Backed up with super smart socials and reach strategy."

Matthew Harrington, head of NGN Lab, added: "When The Out chose to partner with NGN Lab at the end of last year, we were particularly excited for the opportunities it would bring.

"The task was to create social-first, integrated campaigns that highlight the capacity, and influence, of social as a wider medium whilst bringing to life The Out's unique luxury car rental service."

Engine Creative's NGN Lab won The Out account at the end of last year.