Ben Bold
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Jaguar Land Rover’s The Out launches debut social content campaign by NGN Lab

Work designed to promote both The Out car rental service as well as Jaguar Land Rover’s hybrid/electric vehicle credentials.

The Out: content series by NGN Lab shows Jaguar Land Rover's hybrid and all-electric cars taking trips into nature
The Out: content series by NGN Lab shows Jaguar Land Rover's hybrid and all-electric cars taking trips into nature

NGN Lab has launched its first campaign for The Out – Jaguar Land Rover's premium car hire service – since winning the business last year, with a content series running across social media.

"Notes from the road" centres around three films by online creators Ollie Olanioekun, founder of Flock Together, a club that promotes more people of colour in nature; Oliver Hooson, a photographer; and Catarina Mira, a content creator.

The three pieces of work are designed not only to promote Jaguar's Land Rover's The Out service but the parent brand itself, demonstrating the automotive group's electric vehicle credentials – which include both hybrid and full-electric.

Each film will be posted on each creator's own channel, while also running across The Out's social channels for a month.

In the first of the three films, Olanioekun and his mates take a Range Rover Velar PHEV to Snowdonia, where they have a close encounter with a long-eared owl:

Hooson's short sees him take a Discovery Sport PHEV to Tillingham:

Finally, in Mira's spot, she takes a trip to the Norfolk coast with her family in an all-electric Jaguar I-Pace:

Aaron Cole, chief marketing officer at The Out, said: "We wanted to show just how good The Out on-demand service combined with electric powered (full and hybrid) cars can be for all sorts of road trips and all sorts of drivers.

"From a family day out at the seaside to finding new routes to ride, and even finding the best places to bird watch, 'Notes from the road' captures it all from three totally unique perspectives.

"Oh, and the content from NGN LAB is so nice! A properly engaging way to see people on road trips. Totally culturally relevant for our audience. Backed up with super smart socials and reach strategy."

Matthew Harrington, head of NGN Lab, added: "When The Out chose to partner with NGN Lab at the end of last year, we were particularly excited for the opportunities it would bring.

"The task was to create social-first, integrated campaigns that highlight the capacity, and influence, of social as a wider medium whilst bringing to life The Out's unique luxury car rental service."

Engine Creative's NGN Lab won The Out account at the end of last year.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a member

What is Campaign AI?

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Are you passionate about TV advertising? Take our quiz…

Are you passionate about TV advertising? Take our quiz…

Promoted

March 21, 2022
The right way for advertisers to engage with gamers

The right way for advertisers to engage with gamers

Promoted

March 21, 2022
Things to inspire and inform #2

Things to inspire and inform #2

Promoted

March 18, 2022
How to be authentic when marketing to gamers

How to be authentic when marketing to gamers

Promoted

March 17, 2022