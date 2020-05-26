Jaguar named sponsor of new channel Sky Documentaries

Jaguar UK has been announced as the launch sponsor of Sky’s latest channel, Sky Documentaries, which goes live today (Wednesday).

The partnership aims to help the luxury car brand reach "a creative and mindful audience" who tune in to the channel's documentaries and biographies.

A series of five-, 10- and 15-second idents, created by Jaguar Land Rover’s in-house agency, Spark44, showcases the work of designers and engineers during Jaguar’s production process.

Running on Sky Documentaries and video-on-demand for two years (alongside a series of yet-to-be-announced activations), the work was written by Rob Ganguly and art directed by Ben Breathwick. Media was handled by Dentsu X and The Story Lab.

"Creativity is at the heart of the Jaguar brand and we want to engage with like-minds across the UK. Our partnership with Sky Documentaries will enable us to do just that," Anthony Bradbury, marketing director at Jaguar Land Rover UK, said.

"This is a perfect opportunity for us to connect with a new audience in an exciting way to bring the Jaguar story to life."

Peugeot currently sponsors Sky’s comedy channel, which launched in January and broadcasts US comedies and talk shows.

Duncan Wynn, director of sales at Sky Media, said: "We’re thrilled to be working with Jaguar as we add this new and exciting brand to the strong family of Sky channels.

"By partnering with Sky Documentaries, Jaguar will be able to connect with an upmarket audience that is keen to learn and engage with compelling and premium content."

Earlier this year, Jaguar quashed rumours that it was selling Spark44, following an "unfounded" story in the German press.

Emma Lockett, agency partner at The Story Lab, said: "Jaguar’s reputation for premium vehicles makes it a perfect partner for platforms built on the kind of high-quality and informative programming that Sky Documentaries offers.

"In fact, documentaries provide valuable ‘watercooler’ moment that gets people talking and our ambition is to use this partnership to make Jaguar an integral part of that conversation and open the brand to new audiences."