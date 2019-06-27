Daniel Farey-Jones
Jaguar sponsors Ocean Outdoor's Wimbledon coverage

Highlights and live scores to feature on screens in nine UK cities.

Jaguar: Ocean screens will show women's and men's finals
Jaguar has struck a deal to sponsor coverage of the Wimbledon tennis championships provided by Ocean Outdoor on 18 full-motion, large-format digital screens.

According to Ocean, Jaguar’s backing means its coverage will be seen in London, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Nottingham between 1 and 14 July.

The coverage consists of a 60-second reel aired every six minutes, with sponsorship idents highlighting Jaguar’s all-electric i-Pace model.

The campaign was planned and bought by Posterscope and DentsuX, who worked with Jaguar Land Rover's creative agency Spark44.

In addition to the Ocean deal, there will be experiential activity and live screenings at shopping centres Westfield Stratford and Westfield London.

Both will feature live screenings of the women’s and men’s singles finals, while Stratford will also show the first-round matches of Jaguar brand ambassadors Johanna Konta, Kyle Edmund and Milos Raonic.

This year will be Jaguar’s fifth as the official car sponsor of Wimbledon.

Markus Carlson, marketing communications manager at Jaguar, said: "Using digital out-of-home as a content distribution channel allows us to maximise our association with the championships, connect with Jaguar prospects and bring the thrill of the tournament to tennis fans across the UK."

Kevin Henry, Ocean’s head of content and sponsorship, said: "This is a groundbreaking initiative for out-of-home and the largest content-based sponsorship deal since the introduction of live sports streaming on our full-motion outdoor network. This partnership guarantees exposure for this year’s tournament across our portfolio." 

