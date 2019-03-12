Gurjit Degun
Added 7 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

James Connelly exits Dentsu Aegis Network and Fetch

Founder of Fetch left the network last week.

James Connelly exits Dentsu Aegis Network and Fetch

James Connelly, founder of mobile marketing agency Fetch, owned by Dentsu Aegis Network, has stepped down.

Connelly founded the business when he was 23 almost 10 years ago. It was acquired by DAN in 2014 in a deal reported to be worth around £30m.

The buyout helped Fetch expand to Hong Kong, Singapore and Tokyo. Its clients include Facebook, Expedia, Telegraph Media Group and WhatsApp.

In 2018 Connelly became chief strategic development officer for DAN, with a remit to focus on the network’s mergers and acquisitions. In the same year Patrick Affleck was named chief executive of Fetch after managing director Jo Sutherland became Carat’s UK chief executive.

In a post on LinkedIn Connelly explained that he would be taking a year out for the gap year he "never quite got around to".

He wrote: "There is something brilliant about starting a business at 23. For all the experience that you may lack at that age, the blissful ignorance and fearlessness of youth gives a confidence that any entrepreneur knowingly needs, like a rocket needing fuel. You have to believe."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

The Muslim Association of Britain touches a foreign nerve

The Muslim Association of Britain touches a foreign nerve

Promoted

Added 12 hours ago
BT Sport and Facebook pack a punch with their mobile-first approach

BT Sport and Facebook pack a punch with their mobile-first approach

Promoted

Added 12 hours ago
Steven Bartlett, CEO, Social Chain Group, spoke at the first UK Brand and marketing day at SXSW

"Be more Musk, less Zuckerberg": eight SXSW essentials

Promoted

March 10, 2019
AGENCY
Watch how McDonald's continues to stand the test of time

Watch how McDonald's continues to stand the test of time

Promoted

March 07, 2019