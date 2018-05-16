Emily Tan
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

James Murphy: time for ad industry to 'barrel through' and make the best of Brexit

No matter how or when Brexit is finally resolved, the industry needs to "barrel through" and make it work, James Murphy, founder and group chief executive of Adam & Eve/DDB urged at Media360.

Panel (L-R): Bozeat, Murphy, Carter, Oakeshott and Gideon Spanier, Campaign's global head of media
Panel (L-R): Bozeat, Murphy, Carter, Oakeshott and Gideon Spanier, Campaign's global head of media

During a panel on Brexit, brands and businesses, Murphy said it was the job of the industry to make this work. 

"Our industry is flexible and energetic so it will make it, how we do it will be interesting," he said. "London has such gravitational pull for creative talent that I think London will barrel through I feel less confident outside London."

Luke Bozeat, chief operating officer of MediaCom, was more positive about the regions, but feels strongly that the UK has to take Brexit as a chance to reexamine its immigration laws for highly-skilled talent. 

"Renewing work visas is very hard to do at the junior levels and very costly. We need a different process to make that much easier for businesses," Bozeat said.

Pro-Brexit political journalist and commentator Isabel Oakeshott asserted that whatever deal the government thrashes out for Brexit, it has to have a "tangible result on immigration". 

"A Brexit deal that looks like it will continue the free movement of people this will be unsupportable to the Brexit-supporting MPs on whom Theresa May’s government rests," she said.

However, perhaps paradoxically, she insisted that the goal wasn't to "keep people out" but to "recalibrate" it.

This "recalibration" however is a hard one to pin down. But it's clear that a "global Britain" will not work if businesses cannot recruit globally, Murphy said. 

"The cheerleaders for Brexit have to give us the condition to act globally because skilled migrants create jobs, not take jobs. We won a large global client and brought in key talent from outside the UK who were experts on the client and the result was the account created 15 more jobs," he noted.

Brexit should make it easier to hire the best talent globally, insisted Dominic Carter, group chief commercial officer at News UK because "we will have the ability to control our own policies", he said. 

Regardless of what will or will not happen with the UK's immigration policies, the industry is already working on building the global Britain brand for the creative industries, Murphy said. The Advertising Association has partnered with the UK's Department for International Trade to focus on promoting the export of UK's creative industries to markets such as China and Southeast Asia.

Beyond that, perhaps it's time that the UK's ad industry starts to promote Britain positively, Oakeshott said. "Let’s get the best people in this room together and come up with a great set of ads. Get out there and sell the country."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
How to stay ahead in the digital space

Promoted

Added 29 hours ago

How to stay ahead in the digital space

AGENCY
Tackling GDPR as an opportunity, not a threat

Promoted

May 16, 2018

Tackling GDPR as an opportunity, not a threat

MEDIA
B&Q supplies a big impression outdoors

Promoted

May 16, 2018

B&Q supplies a big impression outdoors

MEDIA
How digital has changed cosmetics and what this means for consumers

Promoted

May 16, 2018

How digital has changed cosmetics and what this means for consumers