James Rea replaces Richard Park at Global

Park continues as senior programming advisor.

Rea: joined Global in 2011

James Rea, managing editor of Heart and LBC, is taking over from Richard Park as director of broadcasting at Global.

Rea has more than 20 years of experience in the radio industry and will oversee all programming for Heart, Smooth, Classic FM, Capital, Capital Xtra, LBC, Radio X, Gold and Global’s newsroom. He will also join the Global radio board.

Joining Global in 2011, Rea was first managing editor of LBC and in 2017 added Heart to his remit.

Former Fame Academy judge Park has worked at Capital and then Global for almost 30 years – with a period at then Emap-owned Magic in the noughties – and continues as senior programming advisor.

Ashley Tabor-King, Global’s founder and executive president, said: "James has been at Global for eight years and has done an excellent job running LBC and Global’s newsroom, as well as Heart, our biggest brand.

"The growth and development of these brands has been superb under his leadership and James steps into his new role with all the credentials, gravitas and experience needed.

"I’d also like to take a moment to again recognise the enormous contribution that Richard Park has made to Global and the entire radio industry – a contribution that will continue in his new role as senior programming advisor."

