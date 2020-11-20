Simon Gwynn
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

James Shoreland promoted to Initiative UK CEO

He succeeds Richard Morris, who moved up to CEO of IPG Mediabrands UK in March.

Shoreland: has worked at Initiative for past three years
Interpublic media agency Initiative has promoted managing director James Shoreland to UK chief executive.

Shoreland succeeds and will report to Richard Morris, who moved up to become CEO of parent company IPG Mediabrands UK and Ireland in March, when Caroline Foster Kenny left to join Wunderman Thompson.

Shoreland joined the agency in 2017 as chief client officer, UK and EMEA, and became MD in January this year. His previous role was global MD at Blue 449, and he has also worked at ZenithOptimedia (now known as Zenith).

Morris said: “Initiative has enjoyed an unrivalled period of growth over the last three years, with a resolute focus on our clients and our people. I am so pleased to be able to promote from within someone of the calibre of James.

"I have every confidence this client and people focus will flourish under his leadership, and the agency will emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever.”

