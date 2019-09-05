James Wildman promoted to president of Hearst Magazines Europe

James Wildman has been named president of Hearst Magazines Europe, in addition to his UK responsibilities.

Wildman, who joined the company as UK president and chief executive in 2017, will now also oversee Italy, the Netherlands and Spain.

He will continue to report to Hearst president and chief executive Steven Swartz and Hearst Magazines president Troy Young. They announced the move to staff today.

Before Hearst, Wildman was chief revenue officer at Trinity Mirror (now Reach) and has also worked at Yahoo UK.

Young said: "James is an enterprising leader who immediately made a positive impact on our UK business. His passion for our industry, coupled with his keen understanding of the European market, will enable him to further advance our growth overseas – an increasingly important focus for us."