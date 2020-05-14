Fayola Douglas
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Jameson broadcasts World Whisky Day celebration from Dublin distillery

Consumers can celebrate at home with songs, stories and cocktails.

Jameson: James will provide musical entertainment for event
Jameson is celebrating World Whisky Day tomorrow (16 May) with a live broadcast from its Dublin distillery.

Consumers are invited to join the brand for the event hosted by John Carroll, project director for Irish distillers at Pernod Ricard, who will share facts on the 240-year history of the Bow Street distillery and the origins of the Irish whiskey brand.

Irish singer-songwriter Gavin James will be the musical entertainment for the evening, which will be streamed via YouTube. Guests will get to "go around the world" in three whisky-based cocktails, with a live cocktail masterclass showcasing beverages inspired by Ireland, the US and Kenya.

The brand's social media pages will feature the ingredients lists for the cocktails so that consumers can get themselves prepped to follow along with the class and make their own at home.

