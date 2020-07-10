Jameson creates virtual mentorship programme for aspiring musicians

Jameson has partnered hip hop artist Bas on a virtual mentorship programme for musicians that consumers can watch as it unfolds.

The project will connect Bas with young artists from its global network. Bas will open up about his own experiences with the hope that he can help drive emerging talent.

Consumers will be able to view "creativity in action" in a series of video calls between artists as they remix, record and produce tracks together while physically apart. The series begins with Bas collaborating with Afrobeats producer Say3 and Irish-Sierra Leonean singer-songwriter Loah. The content will be available on the Jameson Connects YouTube channel.

Stuart Moffett, marketing manager, experiences, at Jameson, said: "When the lockdown hit, our experiential plans were thrown into disarray and we had to rethink our approach from the ground up. Working closely with Bas and Jack Morton, we found a new way to connect audiences with world-class talent and create culturally meaningful content."

The project forms part of the Jameson Connects: The Stay Inn initiative, which includes special drinks recipes, pub quizzes, merchandise giveaways and virtual gigs.

Caspar Mason, vice-president, creative strategy director, at Jack Morton, which is delivering the project, added: "This has been a great opportunity to help Jameson rethink their approach to brand experience for a changing world."