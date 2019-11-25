Jameson hosts live music gigs to showcase new talent

Jameson, the Pernod Ricard Irish whiskey brand, is hosting a series of music events around the UK.

The company has partnered Sofar Sounds, which organises live gigs in unexpected venues such as offices and in people's homes, to feature up-and-coming artists, in line with Jameson’s Seen and Heard platform that champions new music.

Eight gigs will take place across Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Liverpool, London and Manchester. The first kicks off tomorrow night (Wednesday) at a location yet to be announced in London.

The campaign is supported by social media content and a partnership between Jameson and Noisey, the Vice-owned online music channel, which will run a six-part content series called "Behind the Sofa(r)".

Jameson is also running a competition offering new artists the chance to win studio recording time with a music producer and to make their own music video, as well as other prizes to help their career.

Katia Fragkou, head of marketing at Pernod Ricard UK, said: "We have curated a series of shows that will really speak to passionate lovers of live music. Sofar’s ethos and approach to up-and-coming artists perfectly complements our Seen and Heard platform, making them the ideal partners for this exciting initiative."

The project is being delivered by Havas Media and its content agency Jump.