Jameson hosts a St Paddy's house party and everyone's invited

Jameson will be hosting a house party with music and comedy to support its master brand campaign "Widen the circle", which launched last week (15 February).

The "Jameson open house party" at The Bike Shed in London's Hackney aims to surprise and delight visitors with spontaneous fun and invite them to widen their circle.

The experiential activity will offer an extended St Patrick's Day celebration (17 March) running on select dates between 11 and 19 March. Bands and DJs will perform in the living room, alongside kitchen comedy sessions, a football club in the games room and Jameson Black Barrel old fashioned masterclass.

Guests will enter through a disruptive entrance and be able to explore the different zones within the experience during a 90-minute session. There will be nods to the signature serve Jameson, ginger and lime (JGL) throughout and a garden area dedicated to Jameson Orange. There will also be a secret zone guests have to discover. The ticketed experience includes two drinks.

Bearded Kitten is delivering the project.

Jameson will also be partnering the London Eye to create a Jameson Pub Pod takeover, that can accommodate up to 12 guests per ride from 25 February. Inside the pod is a fully functioning bar, dartboard, wooden decor and foliage. Guests at the Pub Pod can order a JGL or a Jameson Orange highball.

Irish comedian Aisling Bea starred in the hero spot for the fully integrated "Widen the circle" campaign, which also includes on- and off-trade activity.

Digitally focused activity will be supporting the on-trade through a simple game offering consumers the chance to claim one of 20,000 JGL or Jameson, orange and lemonade serves on the house. Point of sale (POS) kits including branded bunting, tent cards and coasters will also be available. A range of in-store POS materials will be available for off-trade retailers.

Leanne Banks, marketing director of Pernod Ricard UK, said: "The world celebrates Irishness each St. Patrick's Day and, as the icon of Irish Whiskey, it's an occasion that consumers and our customers expect to see and hear from Jameson.

"The brand has a rich heritage of bringing people together for shared moments of true connection and its smooth taste has always invited more people into our circle.

"We want to encourage consumers to spark conversation over a glass of Jameson and 'Widen the circle' is our inclusive invitation to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with friends old and new.

"We have consistently invested in the occasion and this year will be going even bigger. Our new campaign will move away from the heavy broadcast campaigns of previous years to a more integrated multi-touchpoint approach, that will allow us to engage in a two-way dialogue with consumers in a relevant way."