Jameson launches personalised bottles ahead of St Patrick's Day

Irish whiskey brand Jameson has unveiled customisable bottles to celebrate St Patrick’s Day.

Designed by Dublin-based illustrator Stephen "Hephee" Heffernan, the label features a series of nods to the infamous drinking culture associated with Ireland’s patron saint, including phrases such as "Your round", "Last orders" and "Just one".

Decked out with hidden icons, a near field communication chip and a QR code on the neck, the bottle also lets fans customise their own labels for a chance to win a personalised limited-edition bottle.

All prospective designers will also be entered into a competition to win a bespoke Jameson bar sign – the perfect statement piece for any kitchen, living room or bathroom.

The work was created by Internet of Things agency SharpEnd, which has collaborated with Jameson parent Pernod Ricard on similar tech-savvy campaigns for Malibu and Kahlúa.

"We are hugely excited about this innovative Jameson bottle," Brendan Buckley, international marketing director at Irish Distillers, a subsidiary of Pernod Ricard, said.

"This year, we are deepening the connection with our fans with an offering that reflects the brand’s appreciation of local talent through Stephen’s artwork and encourages digital engagement that taps into the growing popularity of customisation through the connected nature of the bottle."

Jameson's limited-edition bottles will be available in 22 markets, including whiskey havens Japan, Canada and, of course, Ireland.

Last month, Pernod Ricard launched a campaign showcasing the power of social connection through a series of "ice-breaking" conversations between neighbours.